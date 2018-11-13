Filed Under:crime stoppers, Deputy Shot, Illegal Deer Blind, Parker County Sheriff’s Office, reward, Texas, trespassing, Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The total reward is now up to $17,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who shot a Parker County deputy on Monday.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office announced an additional $10,000 reward on Tuesday.

It happened while the deputy was investigating a case of illegal hunting.

A homeowner reported someone had set up a deer blind on his property in the 4000 block of Cattlebaron Drive.

As the deputy approached, the suspect shot at the deputy, hitting him in the foot.

The shooter ran off.

The deputy is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office continued the investigation and the search for the suspect Tuesday with assistance from outside agencies.

Local, state and federal agencies have offered their resources as well during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooter can contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and remain anonymous at (817) 594-8845.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect under their Operation Game Thief program.

Anyone with information can also  contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Operation Game Thief hotline and remain anonymous at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

Parker County Crime Stoppers is offering a separate $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. You may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555.

