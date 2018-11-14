  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Caroline Rose Hunt, a philanthropist, luxury hotel magnate and daughter of Texas oilman H.L. Hunt, has died at age 95.

Family spokesman Andy Stern says Hunt suffered a stroke Oct. 31 and died Tuesday in Dallas. Services are pending.

Caroline Rose Hunt (Photo Credit: David Woo)

Hunt’s wildcatter father provided a trust for her and the operating company was The Rosewood Corporation in Dallas. Caroline Rose Hunt founded Rosewood Hotels & Resorts in 1979, which operated The Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas. The company was sold in 2011 to New World Hospitality, now known as Rosewood Hotel Group.

She also co-founded United Way Metropolitan Dallas.

Hunt married twice. She had five children, 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She had 14 siblings including sports tycoon and Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, who died in 2006, and oil executive Nelson Bunker Hunt, who died in 2014.

