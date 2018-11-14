  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas, dfw, Drunk Driver, drunk driving, Drunk Driving Crash, Drunk Texting, DUI, dwi, Holidays, MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, New Year's Day

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With the holidays quickly approaching law enforcement and city leaders across North Texas are ramping up their efforts to cut down on drunk driving.

North Texans are once again being reminded of the dangers of drunk driving and the life of one woman, who spoke with CBS 11 News, has been forever impacted.

Prisca Patrick holds a photo of her big brother, John Michael, close to her heart. He and his girlfriend were killed in 2007 by a drunk driver.

Prisca is an advocate for MADD and regularly shares her brother’s story. “Think about your friends or loved ones. Then can you imagine that empty seat at the table? Can you imagine not having that person with you?” she asked. “That makes a difference. So just get an Uber, Lyft, taxi [or] have a designated driver.”

whatalcoholsays DWI Taskforce Campaigns Hope To Prevent Holiday Drunk Driving

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

A mangled car on display, that was involved in a DWI crash, is a harsh reminder of a very preventable tragedy. The Dallas County DWI Taskforce is expanding their public awareness campaign, and working with police officers and city leaders to crack down on drunk driving across the metroplex.

AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said, “In Texas last year, there was 1,024 people killed by drunk drivers — 95 here in Dallas County. That’s nearly 10-percent.

When asked what advice she has for drivers Prisca looked at the picture of her dead loved one and said, “I want them to know that this doesn’t have to happen to you. This is 100-percent preventable.”

The wrecked car on display will be taken to different locations across North Texas on the weekends before Christmas and New Year’s. It is meant to be a constant  reminder to think twice before driving drunk.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s