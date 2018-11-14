NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With the holidays quickly approaching law enforcement and city leaders across North Texas are ramping up their efforts to cut down on drunk driving.

North Texans are once again being reminded of the dangers of drunk driving and the life of one woman, who spoke with CBS 11 News, has been forever impacted.

Prisca Patrick holds a photo of her big brother, John Michael, close to her heart. He and his girlfriend were killed in 2007 by a drunk driver.

Prisca is an advocate for MADD and regularly shares her brother’s story. “Think about your friends or loved ones. Then can you imagine that empty seat at the table? Can you imagine not having that person with you?” she asked. “That makes a difference. So just get an Uber, Lyft, taxi [or] have a designated driver.”

A mangled car on display, that was involved in a DWI crash, is a harsh reminder of a very preventable tragedy. The Dallas County DWI Taskforce is expanding their public awareness campaign, and working with police officers and city leaders to crack down on drunk driving across the metroplex.

AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said, “In Texas last year, there was 1,024 people killed by drunk drivers — 95 here in Dallas County. That’s nearly 10-percent.

When asked what advice she has for drivers Prisca looked at the picture of her dead loved one and said, “I want them to know that this doesn’t have to happen to you. This is 100-percent preventable.”

The wrecked car on display will be taken to different locations across North Texas on the weekends before Christmas and New Year’s. It is meant to be a constant reminder to think twice before driving drunk.