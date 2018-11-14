(CBS NEWS) – Fox News has filed a “friend of the court” brief in federal court in support of CNN’s lawsuit against the Trump administration for revoking correspondent Jim Acosta’s “hard pass,” which gives holders expanded access to the White House complex. Acosta’s pass was suspended last week, hours after he sparred with the president in a press conference. CBS News also announced it will be filing an amicus brief in support of CNN, saying in a statement it supports the White House Correspondents Association and CNN’s legal fight to restore Acosta’s access.

“We do not believe that revoking White House press credentials is an appropriate remedy for a disagreement the White House may have with a particular reporter,” CBS News’ statement said. “We intend to file a friend of the court brief in support of CNN’s lawsuit to defend its constitutional rights.”

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE