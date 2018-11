FC Dallas forwards Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi will present a free soccer mini clinic on Saturday, Nov. 17 at ISW Menswear in Mesquite. In addition, FC Dallas Girls will host the “Giant Soccer Darts Game of Skill.”

The event will take place from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. at 1616 N. Town East Blvd. in Mesquite