HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst has joined a growing number of cities in North Texas to consider regulating or outright banning vacation rentals.

After hearing from about two dozen neighbors complaining, the Hurst City Council banned leases that last for less than 30 days, essentially a ban on services like Airbnb.

“We are really just looking at the uniqueness of our community and the complaints and the needs and just trying to do what we feel is best for the city of Hurst,” said City Manager Clay Caruthers.

Neighboring cities Grapevine and Arlington have also banned short term rentals.

In Grapevine, the ban went into effect in September, but a judge has already issued a temporary injunction.

Ordering the city to allow short term rentals.

Hurst says they feel like they can get around the lawsuit because it wrote a grace period into its ban, giving homeowners time to make adjustments.

“That’s where the six month provision comes into play, to try to allow them divest,” said Caruthers.

Not everyone is pleased with the ban, especially Hurst residents who use Airbnb.

“I actually do think it makes us look like we are not progressive,” said Hurst resident Tazim Sovhan.

He says a city can’t consider itself a major tourist attraction and not offer short term rentals, which are a norm in many destinations.

“It’s not going to attract people if don’t have Airbnbs,” said Sovhan. “If you don’t have places to stay, why are they going to come?”

The ban officially starts December 11 and then there’s a six-month grace period before enforcement starts.