FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after someone opened fire overnight at the high-end retail and residential development, Frisco Square.

Officers responded to the call about shots being fired at around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area around Main Street, just across from Toyota Stadium.

Police said they could not find a victim but did check with local hospitals. They do not believe there’s a threat to the public.

There have not yet been any arrests or descriptions of any shooting suspects.