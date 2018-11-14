  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have hired Luis Ortiz as the hitting coach on new manager Chris Woodward’s staff that will include three returning coaches.

screen shot 2018 11 14 at 6 35 55 pm Rangers Announce First 5 Coaches For New Manager Woodwards Staff

Luis Ortiz (Getty Images)

Texas also said Wednesday that the contracts of pitching coach Doug Brocail and assistant pitching coach Dan Warthen weren’t renewed.

Bench coach Don Wakamatsu, third base coach Tony Beasley and first base coach Hector Ortiz are returning.

Ortiz was bullpen coach last season.

Jayce Tingler, in the organization since 2007, will be the major league player development field coordinator.

Luis Ortiz was assistant hitting coach last season with the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers, where Woodward was the third base coach.

Steve Buechele, who was the first base coach, becomes a special assistant in baseball operations to assist at the major and minor league levels.

