HORTONVILLE, Wis. (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wisconsin-based company is giving each of its employees a handgun for Christmas, the Appleton Post-Crescent reports.

According to the newspaper, the company called BenShot is gifting the guns in order to promote safety and team building. The Hortonville company produces novelty glassware with a bullet embedded in them.

The company has 16 full-time employees, and some of them have never fired a gun, the business told the Appleton Post-Crescent. It is the first time the business has done anything like this.

According to the business, it did require the employees to take a gun-safety course before they received their gift.

Chelsea Priest, an employee, told the newspaper she’s looking forward to the gift because she feels it will empower her and help her feel safe.

Co-owner of BenShot Ben Wolfgram told the Appleton Post-Crecent that he isn’t worried about workplace violence because of the tight-knit staff he has.