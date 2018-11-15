DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Deputies continue the search for escapee Raymond Aguero, who jumped over a gate in the rear dock area of the Lew Sterrett Justice Center a week ago.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The 28-year-old has a lengthy rap sheet (although his history of charges doesn’t include any violent offenses). He was in custody on the following charges: Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Bond Forfeiture – Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, Affidavit to Go Off Bond / Manufacture or Deliver of Control Substance PG/1 over 3 grams, Bond Forfeiture / Driving While Intoxicated and Bond Forfeiture / Burglary of a Vehicle.

Aguero has an active arrest warrant for Escape While Arrested/Confined.

Anyone with information for Crime Stoppers can call (877) 373- 8477 or the Sheriff’s Department at 214-749-8641.