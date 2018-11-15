(CBSDFW.COM) – Comedian and “I Feel Pretty” actress Amy Schumer has canceled her Texas shows due to extreme morning sickness.
Schumer posted for fans on Instagram with a photo of her in the hospital. She starts by apologizing, then explains how she’s suffering from hyperemesis and it “blows”.
The post reads: “Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the second trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hypermesis and it blows.”
