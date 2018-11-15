CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Highway Patrol investigated a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Cleburne around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers found Joseph Michael Haley, 58, injured and walking down the 10000 block of FM 1434.

Haley was traveling south on FM 1434 in a 2007 Dodge pickup when he drove into the northbound lane and onto the east shoulder Wednesday evening.

A driver in a Ford Ranger pickup was traveling north and steered into the southbound lane when he saw the Dodge on the wrong side of the road.

Haley then drove into the southbound lane and struck the Ford, killing the driver.

Haley was rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Cleburne.

He will be charged with Fail to Stop and Render Aid, Serious Bodily Injury/Death, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Driving While License Invalid.

Troopers are still investigating the accident.