DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Is November too early for an ugly Christmas sweater story? Perhaps. But we thought having a Whataburger connection to this one may trump that.

The Texas favorite released a tasty new item — a Whataburger sweater — which coordinates perfectly with the restaurant-branded socks and baby bibs also for sale.

Wedged in between a line of snowflakes and white Christmas trees, the Whataburger logo is emblazoned for all to see. Rows of french fries and “24 hours” on their signature orange background round out the look.

The sweaters run in size small to 3XL (for that supersized Whataburger fan), are 100 percent acrylic and machine washable.

A mere $42.99 will put you ahead of the fast food fashion pack.

Sadly, they’re sold out right now, but Whataburger said Santa is delivering more on December 5.