FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old girl in Fort Worth was grazed on the head by a bullet Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Police said she is awake and in stable condition at the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Cottey Street.

Police said a large group of young men were arguing with the family of the person who called 911.

During the argument, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot at the crowd. That’s when the girl was grazed.

The suspect is not in custody, but since it was a domestic incident, investigators said they have identifying information on the suspect.

 

