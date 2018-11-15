NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today — the 43rd Great American Smokeout — might be a good day to kick the habit.

Each year the American Cancer Society uses the day to encourage smokers to commit to a “healthy and smoke-free life”.

Cancer Society statistics indicate more than 15,000 Texans will be diagnosed with lung cancer — the deadliest of cancers — this year alone. Eighty-percent of lung cancer deaths are attributed to smoking.

Jeff Fehlis, with the American Cancer Society, is encouraging smokers and non-smokers to promote the smokeout and anyone trying to break the addiction. “We all need to show support for people who take those first steps toward making a plan to quit,” he said.

According to the Cancer Society, more than 34 million Americans still smoke cigarettes, and smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death and illness around the world.

Experts say smoker’s chances of kicking the habit increase if they become part of a stop-smoking program.

A number of Great American Smokeout local activities have been organized to support those planning to stop smoking today, including —

Great American Smokeout-TCU

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Outside the Texas Christian University library

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the University of Texas in Arlington university center

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At the Moncrief Cancer Institute, 400 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth

Support is also available 24/7 through the American Cancer Society’s help line, 800-227-2345, or on their website.