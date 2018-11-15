A touch lavatory is seen on the United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Los Angeles International Airport on November 30, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(CBSDFW.COM) – Having sex on a plane, what many refer to as joining the “Mile High Club” may soon have consequences other than making fellow passengers uncomfortable.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced she has established the National In-Flight Sexual Misconduct Task Force to review current practices, protocols and requirements of U.S. airlines in responding to and reporting allegations of sexual misconduct by passengers onboard aircraft.

It will also provide recommendations to the Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee (ACPAC or Committee) on best practices relating to training, reporting, and data collection regarding incidents of sexual misconduct by passengers onboard commercial aircraft, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 (FAA Act), signed by President Trump on October 5, 2018, specifies that Task Force members must include representatives from the Department of Transportation, Department of Justice (including the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Office of Victims of Crime and Office on Violence Against Women), Department of Health and Human Services, national organizations which specialize in providing services to sexual assault victims, national consumer protection organizations, national travel organizations, labor organizations representing flight attendants and pilots, State and local law enforcement agencies, airports, and air carriers.

Membership in the Task Force will be announced at the first meeting of the ACPAC scheduled for January 16, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.