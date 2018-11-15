  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Navy Fireman 1st Class Albert U. Kane. (credit: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 26-year-old Texas sailor killed during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor will be buried in Dallas on the 77th anniversary of the attack.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Thursday announced services for Navy Fireman 1st Class Albert Kane of Fort Worth will be held December 7. Burial is planned at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Kane was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, on Dec. 7, 1941, when the battleship was attacked. The ship took multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize resulting in the death of 429 crewmen.

Kane’s unidentified remains were among those buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A number of remains, associated with the USS Oklahoma, were ordered disinterred in 2015 for DNA testing.

Kane’s remains were accounted for Aug. 9.

The federal agency says Kane’s family has asked not to be contacted by the media.

