SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Southlake mayor and Carroll ISD school board members met with moms Wednesday night after a racist student video was posted on Facebook.

Officials with Carroll ISD said they handed down “consequences” to the students involved in the video but did not say exactly what those punishments were.

“This has been a long standing issue,” Robin Cornish said about racism within Carroll ISD. “I had five children that attended Carroll ISD. My oldest son experienced a child telling him in 5th grade how do you get the black out of a tree? You cut the rope.”

Cornish said the video of Carroll ISD students repeatedly saying the N-word created an opportunity to address racism within the community. While the district has promised diversity training for staff and a “Cultural Competence Action Plan,” city leaders in Southlake said the city must also do its part.

On Wednesday, more than 100 Southlake moms showed up for “Coffee and Conversation,” offering their thoughts on how to fight and prevent racism.

Southlake Mayor Laura Hill said better communication and education is needed — both inside and outside of school.

“We have to educate people about who we are, share our differences,” Hill said. You used to know your neighbors, we don’t know our neighbors anymore”

“Racism is taught,” Cornish said. “It’s not something that you come into this world with.”