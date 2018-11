CHICO, Calif. (CBS NEWS) — City officials said more than 30,000 alerts were sent by home and cellphones as well as text messages. No alert was sent to Matt Masterson. He was home alone with his 3-year-old daughter when flames jumped into his backyard. He ran for his life after getting a message from a 911 operator.

“She said, ‘Don’t wait for us. Do what you can to survive,'” Masterson said.

