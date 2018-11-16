(CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump on Friday. Medals are also being given posthumously to “The King” Elvis Presley and baseball legend Babe Ruth.

As the quarterback of the famed Cowboys led by head coach Tom Landry, Staubach won Super Bowls VI and XII and became a one of the most recognized members of the team in its history. He played for the Cowboys for 11 seasons and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

Before his NFL career, he won the Heisman Trophy in 1963 when he played at the U.S. Naval Academy and set numerous records for his play.

Other sports figures who have received the Medal of Freedom include Muhammad Ali, Arnold Palmer and Michael Jordan.

Staubach will be receiving the medal alongside these winners: