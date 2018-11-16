DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hon. Darlene Ewing, who served 10 years as Dallas County Democratic Party Chair, passed away Friday, November 16, the Dallas County Democratic Party said.

The Dallas Democrats tweeted, “Hon. Darlene Ewing, who helped usher in an era of sweeping political change during her decade-long tenure as DCDP County Chair, passed away peacefully today, Fri., Nov. 16, 2018, surrounded by her family. Service info will be shared as soon as possible. #DallasDem”

Hon. Darlene Ewing, who helped usher in an era of sweeping political change during her decade-long tenure as DCDP County Chair, passed away peacefully today, Fri., Nov. 16, 2018, surrounded by her family. Service info will be shared as soon as possible. #DallasDem pic.twitter.com/JTaDwtXitS — Dallas Democrats (@dallasdemocrats) November 16, 2018

At the time of her passing, Ewing, a family lawyer, presided over the 254th Family District Court.

Current County Chair Carol Donovan said, “Darlene led the fight to turn Dallas County blue, and she kept the county blue. As her successor, I can tell you, she was a hard act to follow.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted, “Rest In Peace, Darlene. Both personally and on behalf of the 2.6 million residents of Dallas County, thank you for your lifetime of service to your clients,our community,our county and state.”