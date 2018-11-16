FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth nonprofit, Roll Call, brought military veterans together for a monthly luncheon and had some special guests on Friday.

Kelli Martin, Roll Call’s president, said several homeless veterans were invited to join them at Birchman Baptist Church for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner.

“ They need normalcy and they deserve the honor and respect,” said Martin.

Robert New, a homeless Marine veteran, said he’s fallen on hard times recently and was thankful to receive the invitation.

“It’s good to be around people you can share with and help you so thank God,” said New.

He said he’s counting his blessings and shared his hope for the holiday season.