By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Birchman Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Homeless, luncheon, Nonprofit, Roll Call, Thanksgiving, veterans
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth nonprofit, Roll Call, brought military veterans together for a monthly luncheon and had some special guests on Friday.
Kelli Martin, Roll Call’s president, said several homeless veterans were invited to join them at Birchman Baptist Church for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner.
screen shot 2018 11 16 at 6 59 41 pm Fort Worth Nonprofit Treats Homeless Vets To Pre Thanksgiving Dinner

Homeless veterans invited to join pre-Thanksgiving luncheon (CBS 11)

They need normalcy and they deserve the honor and respect,” said Martin.
 
Robert New, a homeless Marine veteran, said he’s fallen on hard times recently and was thankful to receive the invitation.
 
“It’s good to be around people you can share with and help you so thank God,” said New.
 
He said he’s counting his blessings and shared his hope for the holiday season.
 
“I’d like to reconnect with my kids and grandkids,” said New. “But I don’t know. It’s like everything else– one day at a time.”
