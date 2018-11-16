  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) –  Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is leaving the department, headed to Baltimore to be the new Police Commissioner, according to multiple media outlets in Baltimore.

joel fitzgerald Fort Worth Police Chief Leaving For Police Commissioner Job In Baltimore

Joel Fitzgerald (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The Fort Worth Mayor’s Office in October told CBS 11 they had heard Fitzgerald was offered the job with the Baltimore Police Department, but had not heard from the Chief himself that he was leaving.

That became official on Friday.

The Baltimore Sun newspaper reported last month Fitzgerald was a top candidate for the commissioner’s position and the city’s mayor, Catherine E. Pugh, only said they were still vetting candidates.

Fitzgerald has been with FWPD since 2015 and is the first African-American to head the department.

More to come.

