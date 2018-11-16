JOSEPHINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two young Collin County girls were kidnapped by a family acquaintance around 1:30 a.m. Friday from their home on the 100 block of W. Hubbard.

According to the Josephine Police Department, the 8-year-old and 11-year-old were kidnapped by Crystal Gaylene Edwards, 33, and taken to Jackson, Mississippi.

Edwards is from Pearl, a city about 20 minutes from Jackson.

The police report said the United States Marshals Service and the Pearl Police Department found Edwards with the children around 10 a.m.

Both children were found unharmed and are in custody of the Mississippi Child Protective Services, where they wait to be reunited with their family in North Texas.

Edwards was taken to Rankin County Jail in Mississippi and charged with two counts of Kidnapping and one count of Sale of Narcotics.

Police are still investigating.