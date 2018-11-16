DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A security guard at an apartment complex off Marvin D. Love Freeway in Dallas has been charged with murder.

Nicholas Chambers, 25, was armed with a handgun while working a security detail at the Magnolia Creek Apartments when Christopher Means approached him around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Means, 22, got into Chambers’ vehicle and assaulted him with a lug nut wrench. Chambers then got out and shot Means multiple times, killing him.

Chambers suffered minor injuries and after being treated and released from a hospital, police took him in for questioning.

Police said Chambers admitted to a homicide detective he shot the victim as he ran away and then shot him again while standing over him.

Chambers was taken to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with first degree murder.

Bond has not yet been set.