DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A female off-duty Dallas Police officer was hurt early today after confronting burglary suspects in her apartment complex near downtown.

It happened just after midnight in the parking garage at the Arts Apartments on Ross Avenue at Routh Street.

We’re told the officer was in uniform and arrived at the parking complex to find burglary suspects trying to steal things from vehicles there.

During the course of the confrontation, the officer’s foot was run over by a vehicle.

There were at least three suspects. Two got away, and despite her injuries, the officer was able to take one into custody.

The officer was taken to Baylor Hospital to be treated. Her current condition is not known.

Investigators are looking at whether the vehicle that hit the officer was stolen.

It was just over two months ago that off-duty Dallas Officer Amber Guyger arrived at her apartments near downtown and shot and killed Botham Jean in his apartment.

Guyger told officers at the time she went to the wrong apartment and mistook Botham for a burglar.

