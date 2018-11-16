FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are alerting the community after they say a woman was attacked outside a bridal store across from Hulen Mall.

The incident happened outside David’s Bridal in September and serves as a reminder to pay attention to surroundings especially as the holiday season comes into full swing.

Police say a man stopped the woman from closing her car door. He then grabbed her arms and wrestled her out of the car.

According to police, she was able to scream and grab the attention of witnesses who came to help her.

The man who attacked her fled the scene in a getaway car with two other people. Police are searching for that suspect vehicle only described as a silver Chevy Impala.