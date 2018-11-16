  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attack, Fort Worth Police, Hulen Mall, Hulen Park Drive

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are alerting the community after they say a woman was attacked outside a bridal store across from Hulen Mall.

The incident happened outside David’s Bridal in September and serves as a reminder to pay attention to surroundings especially as the holiday season comes into full swing.

Police say a man stopped the woman from closing her car door. He then grabbed her arms and wrestled her out of the car.

guy4 Woman Attacked Outside Bridal Store In Fort Worth

(Fort Worth PD/Twitter)

According to police, she was able to scream and grab the attention of witnesses who came to help her.

The man who attacked her fled the scene in a getaway car with two other people. Police are searching for that suspect vehicle only described as a silver Chevy Impala.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s