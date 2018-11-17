FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents on Farnsworth Avenue were provided with bottled water and advised to boil water for drinking and cooking Saturday morning, according to a notice from the Fort Worth Water Department.

The notice is a precaution after samples tested positive for total coliform bacteria.

“It is extremely unusual for the Fort Worth water system to see multiple repeat samples test positive for total coliforms,” said Chris Harder, the water director. “We are issuing this notice as a precaution. I want to err on the side of caution.”

The notice affects 86 residential lofts on the north and south sides of the 5200 and 5600 blocks of Farnsworth Avenue.

Further testing is being done today and results will be ready tomorrow, according to communications specialist Sandra Baker.

Officials will alert residents when it’s safe to consume the water and boiling will no longer be necessary.