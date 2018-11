DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police at the University of North Texas at Dallas say there was a shooting on campus Saturday. The suspect was caught, according to the department.

Police tweeted about the shooting and said details will be provided “as warranted.”

!Attention!

A shooting has occurred on the UNT Dallas campus. The shooter has been apprehended.

Further updates will be issued as warranted. — UNT Dallas Police Department (@UNTDallasPD) November 18, 2018

The campus is located near I-35E and I-20 in the southern part of Dallas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.