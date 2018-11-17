Filed Under:FAA, Fredericksburg, plane crash, Texas, Vintage Plane, World War II
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (AP) — The FAA says a vintage World War II small plane with two people aboard crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the aircraft was destroyed and several automobiles damaged.

He did not say what happened to the two people on board.

The World War II P-51D Mustang fighter crashed at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

FAA investigators are on their way to the crash site.

Fredericksburg is about 70 miles north of San Antonio.

