Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after rushing for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM) – Thanks to the stingy Dallas defense, the Cowboys were able to overcome a slow offensive start to finish strong in their win against the Atlanta Falcons 22-19. A last-second kick from Brett Maher lifted the team to the win.

The Dak Prescott-led offense scored its first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter to help build a lead as the game came to a close. Because of a Leighton Vander Esch interception, the Cowboys were able to extend that lead with a 23-yard Ezekiel Elliot rushing touchdown.

Elliott had himself another big day coming off the win at Philadelphia. He finished with 23 carries for 122 yards along with seven catches for 79 yards, leading the offense with his hunger to win.

Prescott, again, took care of the football but, overall, had a relatively quiet game with 208 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. Receiver Cole Beasley led the receivers with five catches for 51 yards.

Despite a late comeback by the Falcons, the Dallas defense held them in check most of the game with constant pressure on quarterback Matt Ryan. The defense finished with three sacks and the key interception to help build the lead.

