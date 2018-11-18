FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth family wants answers and an apology after they claim a high school assistant coach directed a racial slur at their child, who plays for the team, during a playoff game last Friday.

The O.D. Wyatt High School athletic department is looking into the allegation, according to a Fort Worth ISD spokesperson.

However, the family is upset there hasn’t been an apology from the principal or the coach.

“It’s not about my son not playing,” said Dena Hutchinson, the player’s mother.

When Don Juan Hutchinson criticized coaching calls from the stands during his nephew’s high school playoff game, he claimed assistant coach Quinlin Germany used his nephew to retaliate by ordering him to sit with his family in the stands.

“I said, no, he can stay there with y’all, coach,” said Don Juan. “He’s part of the team.”

Then Germany erupted, according to Don Juan.

“He turns to my nephew, and I quote, ‘You can take our **** off, and go up there with them, *****,'” said Don Juan.

Quinten Hutchinson, the football player, said he was shocked and didn’t know what to do.

“I felt kind of embarrassed bc there were a lot of people out there and my homeboys and teammates were out there and they were like, ‘what’s going on?,'” said Quinten.

Dena said she wants the assistant coach suspended. However, they’re worried the district will use the holiday week to try and forget the matter.

“You’re not going to run us off,” said Don Juan. “You’re not going to quiet us. It’s not going to happen. Quinlin Germany, you owe my nephew an apology and we’re not going to stop until he gets it.”

The head coach called Dena Sunday but didn’t apologize for her claims. The two will meet Tuesday.