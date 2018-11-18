DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was charged with aggravated robbery and assault after shooting a University of North Texas at Dallas student on campus during an argument over child custody Saturday evening.

Charltle Burns, 42, was charged with one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault family violence after the shooting at the campus.

Police say Burns and the victim were involved in an argument over child custody that led to the shooting. The suspect then got into the victim’s car and fled the scene.

As Burns was driving away, he crashed into the vehicle of the child’s mother close to the scene of the shooting. The mother and child inside the vehicle were not injured.

Burns was taken into custody where he was then charged on the three counts.

The victim, a 41-year-old student at UNT Dallas, is in serious but stable condition.