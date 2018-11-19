DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed near Dallas Sunday evening. Authorities originally said the suspect was the boy’s father but it was not his father.

The medical examiner identified the child as Anthony Isaiah Mares.

Dallas Police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in about 9:15 p.m at a house near Beckley View Avenue and Danieldale Road.

The boy was taken by family to Charlton Methodist Hospital in Dallas, but died just after 10:30 p.m.

Investigators were out on two scenes overnight – one in the 9500 block of Beckley View and another in the 9400 block of Newhall Street.

The Beckley View address is in a small sliver of land under Dallas County jurisdiction. The Newhall address is in Dallas.

Dallas police say officers went to the hospital and detained the 22-year-old man identified as Orlando Hidalgo.

There was no immediate word if he would face charges.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details were provided by authorities.