HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed and three others injured after a car crashed and caught fire on Loop 820.

As a result, Westbound North Loop 820 at Beach St. main lanes remain closed as police investigate.

The toll lanes through the area are the best way to get over to 35.

The three people who survived the crash sustained only minor injuries.

TxDOT says the freeway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.