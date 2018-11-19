  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:active shooter, Chicago Police, hospital, Police Officer Killed, Samuel Jimenez
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 19: Police officers stand outside Mercy Hospital where a gunman shot multiple people on November 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Five people were shot including a police officer and the gunman. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS NEWS/AP) – The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office says it has been notified that four people have died in the shooting at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital & Medical Center.

The Chicago Police Department says Monday that one of its officers was shot in the attack and later died at a hospital.

“It’s with profound sadness that we share the death of PO Samuel Jimenez from tonight’s senseless active shooter incident,” Chicago Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s