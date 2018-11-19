CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 19: Police officers stand outside Mercy Hospital where a gunman shot multiple people on November 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Five people were shot including a police officer and the gunman. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS NEWS/AP) – The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office says it has been notified that four people have died in the shooting at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital & Medical Center.

The Chicago Police Department says Monday that one of its officers was shot in the attack and later died at a hospital.

“It’s with profound sadness that we share the death of PO Samuel Jimenez from tonight’s senseless active shooter incident,” Chicago Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

