FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Community Food Bank needs some help with donations for their annual Turkey Drive.

They goal is to feed 5,000 hungry families in North Texas.

The first two days of their turkey distribution for pre-registered families with vouchers are Monday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 20.

The food bank said it still needs around 900 more turkeys, cranberry sauce and stuffing mix to reach its goal.

You may support Community Food Bank’s Turkey Drive through the following ways:

1) Drop off frozen turkeys or monetary gifts to:

Community Food Bank
3000 Galvez Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Monday and Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

2) Make an online donation for turkeys here.

3) Last day to pre-register is Saturday November 17, 2018 9:00 a.m. to noon.

They distribute turkeys to families without vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis Wednesday, November 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information, you may reach Community Food Bank at 817-924-3333 or click here.

