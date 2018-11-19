Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass as Safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks defends during the second half at CenturyLink Field on September 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Cowboys family is rallying around a fellow player who lost his brother on Sunday.

The Cowboys confirm the brother of rookie wide receiver Michael Gallup committed suicide.

On Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued this statement:

“Our team and our entire organization are deeply saddened by the news of Michael’s loss. His family is our family. We offer our support, care and comfort for Michael, and we ask that all of those who have sons and daughters and brothers and sisters join us in keeping Michael and his wonderful family in their thoughts and prayers.”

Coach Jason Garrett said on his radio show Monday that Gallup received the news after the Cowboys’ 22-19 victory over the Falcons. Gallup didn’t return to Dallas with the team, instead staying in Georgia with his family. His status for Thursday’s game against Washington is unknown.

Sunday’s game in Atlanta was something of a homecoming for Gallup, who was born and raised in Georgia. His only catch was a 10-yarder for a third-down conversion early in the winning drive. Brett Maher kicked a field goal as time expired.

Gallup was the first receiver drafted by the Cowboys after they released franchise touchdown catch leader Dez Bryant in the offseason. A third-round pick out of Colorado State, Gallup has 16 catches for 285 yards and a touchdown.

