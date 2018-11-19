ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington powered up its newest stadium Monday, one with a stage instead of a field, in a bid to be the nation’s capital for competitive gaming.

Featuring seating for 2,500, an 85 foot-long video wall and lighting and sound at home in a concert venue, Esports Stadium Arlington is the largest space of its kind in North America.

The goal is to attract the dozen or more competitions happening around the world every week away from makeshift venues, to a place purpose-built for playing games.

“There will be a 10-year-old, in an audience, will come to this building, and he will be one of the future stars of esports,” said Brian Mirakian of Populous, the firm that designed the space. “I guarantee it. And that’s really exciting.”

The stadium gives an almost traditional space, to an untraditional sport. Team rooms, essentially private rooms with computers for the professional gaming teams that will come in, are set up for practice and planning.

A player’s lounge features a massage table, protein bars and pre-workout drinks that would be at home in any college football facility.

There is a merchandise area to buy shirts and hats for your favorite team, and a gamer gallery where amateurs can buy time to train or play in smaller local tournaments.

The stadium opens Saturday, November 24, with FACEIT’s Esports Championship Series Season 6 Finals, a $750,000 prize pool tournament.