KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – We are striking up the band in this week’s Ones For Texas!

The Keller High School band will be musical ambassadors for the state of Texas when they hit the national stage on Thanksgiving morning.

We caught up with the musicians during a November practice as they put the final touches on the show they’ll perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

“It’s going to be a lifetime memory,” said Kailey Summons.

“All the hard work we’ve put in and how far we’ve come and how close we’re getting. The nerves are up. It’s cool,” said Jenna Woolfolk.

The anticipation for senior students and their fellow band members has been building since April of 2017, when the band was surprised with an invitation to play at the annual Thanksgiving Day parade.

One minute, fifteen seconds: that is about how long Keller may have in the national spotlight.

That means practice – over and over again – to get 387 musicians on the same page.

“We’re pretty sure when you spread us out we’re as long as a New York City block. We’re pretty sure we’re as big as that. To get that many people to be as precise and together – it takes a lot of communication and it definitely takes a lot of talent from the students to make that happen,” said band director Mark McGahey.

A band as big as Texas, showing off state pride.

Keller is also the only band to represent the Lone Star State at this year’s parade.

Musical memories the students and teachers will remember for a lifetime.

The band will also perform at Central Park before the parade and take in some sightseeing before the big day on Thursday.