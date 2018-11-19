  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:Hurst, Makinzy Sparks, missing teen, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Texas

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) The search for a missing DFW-area teenager has gone national.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has joined the effort to find 16-year-old Makinzy Sparks of Hurst, Texas who has been missing for five days.

amckenzie National Organization Joins Effort To Find North Texas Teen Who Ran Away 5 Days Ago

Makinzy Sparks

Hurst Police have been on the case since last Thursday morning, November 15.

That’s when Makinzy Sparks’s family found a note saying she was leaving.

“It’s killing me not to know who she’s with,” said Makinzy’s mother Jennifer Avery. “Who wants to think that? I don’t want to think that. No mother wants to think that about her child.”

It’s been five sleepless nights for Jennifer Avery since her daughter Makinzy left.

Her family printed flyers and have been plastering them any where they can.

The last time Makinzy’s mother saw her was Wednesday night.

“She told me she was going to take her make up off and she was going to go to bed, and I said, ‘Okay, I love you. Good night.’ She said ‘I love you’ and that was it.

At 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Avery found the good-bye note that’s now been turned over to police.

“That she was leaving. That she felt she could be an adult. And then we found out that she had been talking to men online late at night and we don’t know who those men are,” said Avery.

Makinzy doesn’t have a cell phone.

Her mother says she took it away from her months ago when she discovered she was talking to older men online.

They believe Makinzy was using the family’s computers to communicate with men.

Some files now deleted from the laptop.

Her mother says there’s a possibility her daughter might be in the Austin area.

No matter where she is, she has this message for her.

“It’s not the end of the world as long as she comes home. The end of the world is if she doesn’t come back,” said Avery.

Avery says she asked police if they could issue an Amber Alert.

She said was told Makinzy didn’t qualify since she left on her own.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Hurst Police at 1-817-788-7146 or call 911.

screen shot 2018 11 19 at 9 05 25 pm National Organization Joins Effort To Find North Texas Teen Who Ran Away 5 Days Ago

Makinzy Sparks missing poster

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s