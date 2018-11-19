  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alex Smith, backup quarterback, Colt McCoy, Dallas Cowboys, Mark Sanchez, quarterback, Thanksgiving Day game, Washington Redskins
Quarterback Mark Sanchez #6 of the Dallas Cowboys attends the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

ASHBURN, Va. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Coach Jay Gruden says the Washington Redskins are signing quarterback Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy after Alex Smith’s season-ending injury.

McCoy will start for the Redskins (6-4) Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys (5-5) in a game that could go a long way to determining which team wins the NFC East.

Sanchez knows offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh from their time together with the New York Jets, where now quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell was his backup.

Gruden said Monday that Sanchez was the pick to sign over Kellen Clemens, Josh Johnson, T.J. Yates and EJ Manuel because of his experience and success in the NFL.

All five worked out at the team’s facility Monday.

Smith underwent surgery Sunday night to repair a broken right tibia and fibula.

Gruden says surgery went well, he didn’t believe there was any ligament damage and hopes Smith can make a full recovery in six to eight months.

Sanchez played for the Cowboys in 2016 as a backup to Tony Romo.

gettyimages 630777788 Redskins Sign Former Cowboy Mark Sanchez To Back Up Colt McCoy

Quarterback Mark Sanchez #6 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defatted the Cowboys 27-13. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s