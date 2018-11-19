McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people have reported recent dog attacks at Falcon Creek Park near Custer Road and Virginia Parkway in West McKinney.

Jeff Warner said Friday evening he was running at Falcon Creek Park when a white, medium sized-dog started barreling towards him.

“Next thing I know it bites me and knocks me down,” Warner said.

The dog bit him in the groin. Warner said the dog was on a leash, but about 20 feet from its owner. He said instead of rendering aid, the owner just walked away.

“She basically did not apologize, was not concerned about me,” Warner said.

Warner said a Good Samaritan saw him in the park and took him to get help.

“I ended up getting 10 stitches,” he said.

“One of the gentleman at the hospital, he’s been in the ER for 12 years, he said he’s never seen anything like this.”

Warner posted about what happened online and warned his neighbors that the dog and it’s owner had not been found.

“Everyone is really concerned,” he said

“I saw the story about Jeff and I said location.. same thing exactly,” Carolyn Woodhouse said.

Woodhouse said two months ago her dog was attacked by a dog matching the same description.

“The dog latched on to Simba’s ear and wouldn’t let go,” Woodhouse said.

Woodhouse said she called out to the dog’s owner for help.

“She totally ignored me and started walking away from me,” she said. “Now, here we are again.”

“It’s very important we find her because it’s not a safe situation,” Warner said.

Warner said he did report this incident to McKinney Police and got in touch with animal control.

CBS 11 reached out to animal control to see if any other previous attacks at Falcon Creek Park have been reported, but have not yet heard back.

In McKinney, a city ordinance requires all pets must be on a leash no longer than six feet when in public places.