BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A couple to be married next month are among the clients scrambling to find other venues after a Burleson country club suddenly closed Monday morning.

A neighbor said crews started putting up a fence around the shuttered Southern Oaks Golf and Tennis Club before sunrise.

Employees and clients tell CBS 11 the facility closed without warning.

Rod Baker, a DJ and emcee, says his clients were supposed to get married here after Christmas.

“They’re like ‘oh my gosh, what am I going to do?’ There’s a shock stage and then there’s a ‘what are we going to do about this’ stage.”

Baker’s clients didn’t want to be identified or speak on camera but said they were stunned and are now looking where to hold the reception for nearly 300 invitees.

The couple said the attorney representing the club, Wes Maness, told them they will get a full refund for what they’ve already paid, about $18,000.

Maness told CBS 11 everyone who had receptions planned at the club and country club members who paid in advance will get their money back.

He said they are notifying clients about what happened.

Baker said he and others in the industry will help those who had events at the club, and that the bride and groom to be won’t have to worry about their big day. “I told them to breathe. That we’ll take care of them. Like I said, I’ve had a couple of venues step up, they know the date and they’re going to work with them, so they’ll have options.”

But club employees Shonna Owens and Brenda Payne are wondering what their options are. “This is Christmas and Thanksgiving and this is my livelihood.”

They are both single mothers and say termination notices are the last thing they expected.

Owens said, “Last night, I left at 7:00. No, no one said a word. No.”

She said the club will hold a meeting for employees Tuesday morning.