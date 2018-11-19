GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old Abilene High School student was found dead at a Embassy Suites Hotel in Grapevine.

He was on a school field trip to a thespian conference, police spokeswoman Amanda McNew said.

Police said there were no signs of foul play or self injury and the teen died at 7:38 a.m.

Detectives are waiting on results from the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office to determine what happened.

McNew released the following statement on behalf of the department: “Our hearts go out to the boy’s family, classmates, and teachers. We are in contact with the boy’s parents, as well as officials from Abilene High, to ensure their needs are being met.”

