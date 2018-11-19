ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The recent salmonella outbreak in raw and ground turkey products has created a new demand for alternatives to turkey this Thanksgiving.

In Arlington, the staff at Marquez Bakery say they’ve seen a significant increase in orders for their tamales by clients who are deciding to skip the turkey this year.

“Over the weekend we’ve seen the increase in orders because of what’s going on with the turkeys and the salmonella,” said bakery manager Maria Rodriguez. “We’re looking at about a 30 percent increase.”

Rodriguez said they are used to lots of orders, but not this early in the holiday season. It typically happens closer to Christmas which is the customary time for tamales.

She said as long as the salmonella scare continues, she’s expecting a high order of tamales in the coming days and weeks.

James Jones is one of the customers to place a an order for the popular pork tamales.

Jones order six dozens and said, “Ordinarily it’s Christmas it’s more traditional but again the Turkey thing. We’re going to go ahead and crank it up for Thanksgiving… Why kill ourselves slaving for a meal that we are worried about. When instead we can go place an order go pick them up steam them it’s safe.”