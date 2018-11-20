DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mayor Mike Rawlings will present Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki a key to the city at halftime of Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Nowitzki will be only the third person to receive a key to the city from Mayor Rawlings over his more than seven years in office.

The Mayor’s office said, Nowitzki is being honored not only for his professional achievements in his 20 seasons with the Mavericks organization, but also for his outstanding contributions to the community.

In 2017, Nowitzki received the World Affairs Council H. Neil Mallon Award.

According to a DFW World Affairs Council news release, “the Mallon Award is presented to individuals who excel in bringing the international spotlight to North Texas, its businesses, governments and people.”

Off the court, Nowitzki has been active in humanitarian efforts with The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, established in 2001. Its mission is to “help provide education, health and well-being for children around the world.”

The work has resulted in many humanitarian honors for Nowitzki including the NBA Community Assist Award in 2007 “in recognition of his outstanding efforts in the community and for his ongoing philanthropic work.”

Previous Mallon recipients have included President George H.W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney.

The award is named in honor of the Dallas industrialist who founded the non-partisan, non-profit organization in 1951 to enhance North Texas’ standing as an international center for business and friendship.

In March 2017, Nowitzki hit a major career milestone, scoring his 30,000th point.

He has been a Dallas Maverick his entire NBA career.