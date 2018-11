FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth firefighters saved a toddler from a house on fire Friday night.

It happened at a home on the 5300 block of Whitten Street at 10:40 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, Captain Washington scooped up the 5-year-old from a back bedroom.

He was treated for smoke inhalation and transported in an unknown condition.

Firefighters say the mother was at home at the time of the fire and the cause of the fire is still unknown.