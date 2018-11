FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a mother and her teenage son were shot in Fort Worth.

It happened at an apartment complex on East Rosedale.

Police said the woman’s 21-year-old son shot her and her 17-year-old son.

Medstar confirmed one of the victims was in critical condition and the other was in serious condition.

This is a developing story, please click back for details.