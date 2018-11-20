HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst Police said Tuesday afternoon, Makinzy Sparks, 16, who had been missing since Thursday, November 15, has been located in Austin by Austin Police.

Hurst Police said she is safe but had no further details at this time.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had joined the effort to find Sparks.

Sparks’s family told CBS 11 they found a note from Makinzy saying she was leaving.

“It’s killing me not to know who she’s with,” said Makinzy’s mother Jennifer Avery told CBS 11 on Monday. “Who wants to think that? I don’t want to think that. No mother wants to think that about her child.”

It had been five sleepless nights for Jennifer Avery since her daughter Makinzy left.

Her family printed flyers and have been plastering them any where they can.

The last time Makinzy’s mother saw her was Wednesday night.

“She told me she was going to take her make up off and she was going to go to bed, and I said, ‘Okay, I love you. Good night.’ She said ‘I love you’ and that was it.”

At 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Avery found the good-bye note that’s now been turned over to police.

“That she was leaving. That she felt she could be an adult. And then we found out that she had been talking to men online late at night and we don’t know who those men are,” said Avery.

Makinzy doesn’t have a cell phone.

Her mother says she took it away from her months ago when she discovered she was talking to older men online.

They believe Makinzy was using the family’s computers to communicate with men.

Some files now deleted from the laptop.

Her mother said Monday there’s a possibility her daughter might be in the Austin area and that turned out to be correct.